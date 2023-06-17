Brand new walk out ranch with zero step entry on a wood lined lot in Cole Addition. Exterior color have been chosen & will be different from photo, but still time to participate in interior finishes. Over 1900 sq ft offers a comfortable & spacious lay out with a seamless transition between the kitchen, living & dining area with a door to the partially covered deck overlooking the back yard. The kitchen is meant for gathering w/a large island w/sink, add'l buffet cabinets for serving & storage, plus a walk in pantry. Nice entry off the 3 car garage that includes a mudroom w/lockers, closet & separate laundry w/sink. Master suite to include spacious WIC & dual vanity & walk in tile shower in the bath. Lower level finishing option available. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!