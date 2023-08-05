Custom finishes with upgrades! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and open concept living will be an eye catcher you'll want to see. Located on almost a half acre lot with a great tree line in your backyard. Your main level living has almost 2,200 sq. ft. with a bonus office and a large kitchen with quartz tops throughout. Entertain in the living area with a custom built in entertainment wall. Enjoy the split bedroom layout with the master bedroom offering a walk-in closet and tile shower surround. Solid core doors, Anderson windows.. large stamped patio.. spray foam insulation.. The upgrades keep going. Don't miss out and let's talk about getting you into your next new home!