Less than 2 years old and better than new! Must see! Enjoy the spaciousness of every room. This home is custom built throughout! All cabinets, builtins, trim and doors are Amish made. Leathered granite countertops and large center island. Double oven, high end appliances. Under cabinet lighting and beautiful backsplash. Large pantry. Mudroom as you come in from 3 car garage. Built-in speakers & 9 foot ceilings. Gorgeous solid Hickory hardwood floors. Master bedroom is a Sanctuary. Beautiful walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Enjoy your morning coffee in front of the gas fireplace or deck. Open concept with dining area between kitchen & living room. Lower level with Luxury Vinyl flooring and walk out. 2 large bedrooms both with walk in closets. Rec room & family room. Plenty of storage