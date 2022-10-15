3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $549,900

Unique Opportunity for you to own this brand new construction home with a walk out lower level on an exterior wood lined lot in Cole Addition. This desirable split BR floor plan boasts almost 2000 sq ft on the main flr w/9ft ceilings, open kitchen w/island over looking living & dining area. Patio drs off the dining lead you to your covered deck. A separate mud rm & laundry rm located just off the 3 car gar entry. This location will offer a hard to find private back yard with the convenience of being in town within minutes to schools, shopping & highway access.