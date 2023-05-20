Brand new beautiful twin home! Custom Amish cabinetry and lovely open floor plan. This twin home offers deluxe main floor master suite plus a second bedroom that could be a great office or den. Very spacious lower level with 3rd bedroom and bath. The quality construction includes a concrete wall separating each home. You will also find solid surface counter tops, Amish built trim and closet shelving. The zero entry is also a nice feature. Call today to schedule your time to see this beautiful twin home.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $559,900
