3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $599,000

Brand new twin home with a very open and functional design is sure to please. Contemporary flair with a mid-century modern twist. A few of the highlights include custom Amish-built cabinetry, very large walk-in pantry, 8-foot patio doors, LP smart siding, black Marvin windows. The delightful decor includes navy cabinets, white quartz counters and gold hardware. Black and gold light fixtures are the perfect accents while the luxury vinyl plank in khaki oak ties everything together. Offering a very private office on the main floor and three spacious bedrooms up. The master bedroom with its own private terrace is certainly a highlight. The lower level has an oversized family room with the potential for a fourth bedroom. It's no wonder it's been called a Queen of Kings Bluff.

