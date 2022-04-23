3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $629,900

WELCOME HOME! From the moment you approach the covered front porch, you can feel the quality and space not often seen in a spec home. The open floor plan includes custom solid maple cabinets and a spacious walk in pantry, along with an abundance of natural light. You will love to cook with family and friends around the oversized island and large sink. Warm up with the floor to ceiling fireplace in a great room that also overlooks the covered porch outside. The master suite boasts a generous, custom tiled walk in shower and closet, with access to the laundry. The main floor also features 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and an additional 1.5 baths. Enter the main floor or basement from the oversized 3 car garage. This home will be completed in time to host for the holidays.