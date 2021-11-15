 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Houston - $159,900

Well kept home on the edge of town. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached 1 car garage. Large kitchen and dining room. Cozy family room with fireplace over looks the backyard that has a deck, patio and shed. Two bedrooms upstairs and one on the main level. Additional room would make a nice 2nd family room or bedroom if needed. Metal roof is a plus!!

