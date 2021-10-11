3 Bedroom Home in Houston - $675,000

Here it is, the property we all want, but rarely find! Stunning log home sitting privately on 30 acres right off blacktop rd, with a lg pond, established ATV trails and dense woods, This offers you everything you want for recr. entertainment. And then the '' mancave ''... where do we start, because the amenities never stop! Completely finished with bar, furnace, water , appliances, pool table and hot tub. Addit. . enclosed lean for your toys. But lets not forget the house! Newer furnace, AC, water heater and water soft. 3 bdrm/3 bath with main fl laundry, front porch to enjoy the scenery and deck out back. Cathedral ceiling with sky lites AND att. two car gar. Don't miss this one. Great location!
