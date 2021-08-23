3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $159,900

Adorable cape cod home with a beautiful backyard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a detached 1.5 car garage. Living room with large windows that allows a lot of natural light in. Kitchen opens up to the dining room and bonus room off the back. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upstairs has 1 large bedroom with a bonus half bath. Flat back yard is great for a garden!