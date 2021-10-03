 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $179,900

Conveniently located within walking distance to the middle/high school and the aquatic center. A hard to find ranch home that has room for expanding your ideas in the unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a detached garage. Large eat in kitchen and family room. Bedrooms are all on the main level. Newer concrete driveway. Beautiful back yard for playing catch or gardens!

