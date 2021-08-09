 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $209,900

Adorable and updated home close to the park. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and an attached 1 car garage. Galley style kitchen with new appliances. New floors through the kitchen, dining room and living room. Updated bathroom with new toilet and shower. Cozy three seasons room off the dining room. Whole house has been painted inside and outside. A must see!

