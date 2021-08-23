3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $215,000

Spacious ranch home close to the High/Middle school and aquatic center. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and an attached 2 car garage. Large kitchen and dining room. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with large picture window allows a lot of natural light to stream in. Lower level has a relaxing family room and a 4th non-conforming bedroom. Beautifully sitting on a corner lot with a large yard. Extra parking pad on the side of the garage and storage shed is included.