Check out all the garage space with additional workshop area! Within 1 block of the new city pool. Home has been remodeled over the past year, with all of the major items done for you. New kitchen, bathroom, flooring throughout, paint, $7k boiler system, electrical, and plumbing. The roof is not very old, per the previous owner. There is nothing left to do, but move in and enjoy this ranch home! It is located on an oversized corner lot, with a drive through garage and entrances off of 2 streets.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $229,900
