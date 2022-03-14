 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $229,900

Check out all the garage space with additional workshop area! Within 1 block of the new city pool. Home has been remodeled over the past year, with all of the major items done for you. New kitchen, bathroom, flooring throughout, paint, $7k boiler system, electrical, and plumbing. The roof is not very old, per the previous owner. There is nothing left to do, but move in and enjoy this ranch home! It is located on an oversized corner lot, with a drive through garage and entrances off of 2 streets.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News