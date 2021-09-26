 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $329,900

Elegant home located in the Wildwood CT Association. No steps into the main level. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and an attached 2 car garage. Main floor open concept. Kitchen with bar with additional seating. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Main floor laundry and walk in pantry. Lower level offers the 3rd bedroom and bathroom and a large family room. Tons of storage available!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News