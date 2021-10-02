Stunning immaculate 3br, 3 full bath twin home located on a cul- de- sac . Open concept with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, well appointed kitchen , large great room with dining area. Patio doors lead to a terrific maintenance free deck and view of green space. You will love the spacious and inviting front foyer with double closet and tray ceiling. Office or second bedroom and full bath. Main level laundry and storage. Easy access to finished garage. Master suite with attached private bath featuring a walk in shower and huge walk in closet. Nice built in desk area near the master. Lower level features a large family room, 3rd bedroom with egress window,3rd full bath and hobby room. This is a 55 and older association. $60.00 for lawn moving and snow removal. Move in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $343,900
