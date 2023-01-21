New Construction home in La Crescent's newest addition. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the convenience of living on one level, no steps. Granite countertops, 10 ft island in kitchen and pantry. Master bedroom with private master bath, double vanity and walk in closet. Covered private patio off the dining room.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Grant County man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for thr…
A 61-year-old Onalaska man has been accused of recording employees using the restroom at a business he owns in Onalaska.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
A 54-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a Jan. 15 burglary that was reportedly caught on camera whi…
The Solberg family, which has operated Sparta Floral & Greenhouses since 1945, has opened its new and much larger floral and gift shop at …
A 49-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with driving under the influence of marijuana after a Jan. 6 traffic stop in La Crosse.
An inmate has been found dead in the La Crosse County Jail.
Ulta, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra and Five Below are the five retailers expected to open by Thanksgiving in the former Shopko department stor…
HeatherEllen Archer started the new year with one of the biggest gifts she could ever receive: a roof over her head.
A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after she was accused of stealing a handgun fro…