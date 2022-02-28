3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $384,900

With great views all around, the Mississippi River & both La Crescent & La Crosse nearby, this 10 acre+/- property has so many updates & even more to offer. Most recent updates inc. a completely new kitchen w/ all new soft-close cabinetry, countertops, flooring & appliances, new laminate flooring thru out most of the main flr, refinished hardwood flrs, fresh paint & added shiplap on the walls thru out. The updates don't stop there, a brand new facelift to the main flr bath inc. deluxe steam shower that features a jet tub in addt'n to multiple shower heads. The upstairs loft is home to a private master suite inc. his & hers closets & updated bath. Remodeled main flr laundry, newer furnace, a/c & water heater. An XL det. 4 car garage + carport & offers double-ended overhead doors. MUST SEE!