3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $549,900

Enjoy views of the Mississippi River valley, watch the sunrise each morning, and take in the sunset each evening from 1 of 3 porches/deck! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home bathes in natural light throughout, thanks to large windows. Open concept living with a Master suite that has a dual vanity, tiled walk-in shower, and its own door to the screen porch. Entertain downstairs in the expansive family room with custom built-ins and a kitchenette. Superior quality throughout with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, large craftsman style trim, beautiful HW floors, mission style doors. The garage is finished and heated with extra storage space. 30+ acres of City land borders to the north.