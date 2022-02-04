This one of a kind custom built home, sits perfectly on a quiet, partially wooded lot, on the edge of town. With a unique floor plan and luxurious touches, this open concept features soaring vaulted ceilings, and stunning floor to ceiling windows throughout, that have breathtaking panoramic views from every room. The upper loft boasts an elegant master suite, complete with a master bath with jacuzzi tub, walk in glass block shower, and walk in closet. The large gourmet kitchen highlights custom built cathedral style maple cabinets, a granite counter-topped two-tiered island, with cooktop and indoor grill, an additional two islands, along with beautiful built-ins, all centered on porcelain tile floors. The 2-way gas fireplace sits below a 2 story elegant block mantel.Seller providing 1yr HW
3 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $750,000
