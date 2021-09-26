 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $116,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $116,900

Convenient centrally located south side Cape Cod close to shopping & dining. Why rent when you can own this great starter home. Enjoy the bright & cheery living room (refinished hardwoods); dine-in kitchen (newer flooring & appliances included); 2 bedrooms on main floor (hardwoods under carpet); full bath(shower over tub). Upper level offers large master bedroom(17x11) w/private office/den space. Additional features: full basement for future expansion, newer furnace, 2 off street parking spaces, low maintenance vinyl siding, close to bus line. Call today for your private showing.

