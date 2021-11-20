 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $120,000

The sales price is $218,000 however qualified Purchasers may be eligible to receive a deferred second mortgage of up to $78,000 and a forgivable third mortgage of $20,000 to ensure monthly mortgage payments are affordable. Purchaser MUST meet the gross income eligibility requirements. Deferred second mortgage accrues at 3% simple interest and matures after 30 year. The forgivable third mortgage is 0% interest, a portion is forgiven each year, over a 15 year period. Purchaser shall provide $120,000 of investment, through down payment and/or financing. Purchaser must meet the gross income eligibility requirements and be eligible for the City's Replacement Housing Program. Replacement Housing Applications are available. Home must remain single family owner occupied.

