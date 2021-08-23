 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

Classic two story home. Original wood work with tall ceilings. Large kitchen with formal dining room. Traditional front porch overlooking mature tree lined street. Two car garage with additional parking pad off of the alley. Home may need to have some updates like flooring and paint to really shine.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News