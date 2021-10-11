 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

Very well maintained charming 3 bedroom Bungalow is great south La Crosse neighborhood. Located on a non-thru street so little to no thru traffic. Original hardwood floors, newer triple pane replacement windows, very large bedroom upstairs, plus two more bedrooms on the main level, family room in the basement plus a shop. Spacious yard with patio and storage shed. All mechanicals are newer and newer roof . Don't wait on this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News