3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

Very well maintained charming 3 bedroom Bungalow is great south La Crosse neighborhood. Located on a non-thru street so little to no thru traffic. Original hardwood floors, newer triple pane replacement windows, very large bedroom upstairs, plus two more bedrooms on the main level, family room in the basement plus a shop. Spacious yard with patio and storage shed. All mechanicals are newer and newer roof . Don't wait on this one!