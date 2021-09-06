3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $134,900

Plenty of room for entertaining all your friends with the large living room flowing in to the dining room! All 3 bedrooms on the same floor (upstairs). Nice mudroom off the back looking over the back yard. Enjoy gardening in the fenced backyard with all of the raised beds. Garden shed for additional storage. Plenty of additional off street parking next to the 1.5 car garage. Low maintance exterior with Stucco & a metal roof! Close to the park, library & more!