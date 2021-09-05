Charming 3br bungalow with wood floors and trim. Nice kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances included. Full basement with washer /dryer and Lennox gas furnace.Nice large entry and closet. Back porch leads to a large deck and nice sized back yard. Please note that the yard extends north of the house a lot....so extra large lot.Terrific 2.5 car detached garage....alley access.Well cared for home....see it today!! Please be careful, basement steps are narrow.American Home Shield is included for basic plan. For $55.00 buyer can add all the appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $143,900
