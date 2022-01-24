Take a look at this 3 bedroom bungalow on the northside of La Crosse that has lots of charm and character with its hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Master bedroom is located on the main level, partially finished basement, back porch, nice sized fenced-in backyard, and a 2.5 car garage with alley access. Full bath with a jetted air tub and much more; all it needs is you and it's at a very affordable price.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $144,900
