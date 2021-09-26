 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $145,000

Loads of potential and character in this updated farmhouse style 3/4 bedroom 1 bath house. Original hardwood flooring in living room and dining room. New carpet and new paint throughout. 2 large North and South facing porches. Large kitchen and laundry on the main floor. Huge yard with beautiful trees. 1 car garage with extra storage and electricity, 1 large storage shed and a carport with extra parking. Newer roof, windows, siding, boiler system, and electric heating upstairs. Centrally located close to Mayo, Viterbo, UWL, and downtown. Upstairs has separate entrance and has been used as a mother in law suite, office, and was previously a duplex. Home Warranty included.

