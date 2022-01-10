 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900

Take a look at this 3 bedroom bungalow on the northside of La Crosse that has lots of charm and character with its hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Master bedroom is located on the main level, partially finished basement, back porch, nice sized fenced-in backyard, and a 2.5 car garage with alley access. Full bath with a jetted air tub and much more; all it needs is you and it's at a very affordable price.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News