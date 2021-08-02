3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $154,900

Come check out this Grand Old Lady, absolutely beautiful wood trim, pillars, steps, not to mention wood floors under main floor carpet and stairs. 2nd floor wood floors also. Did we mention the gorgeous Stained glass windows? This home also offers 2 Bathrooms, 3 large bedrooms with large walk in closets, large lot, newer roof, electrical, hot water heat (Broiler) and more. House does need some updating in kitchen and upstairs bathroom. 2 car garage and ample parking. Located close to schools and library. Bring this beauty back to life and make it your own!