 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $155,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $155,900

Charming 3BR, 1 BA bungalow in La Crosse's southside. Original wood floors & trim throughout the home. Great size rooms, foyer with French doors to living room. Stain glass windows add even more historic charm. 2 Car detached garage with extra parking space. Bring your ideas for the full basement, lots of storage space. Upstairs has master bedroom with an extra walkthrough room for office/crafting/nursery. With some personal touches this could be a great home for you and yours or add it to your investment portfolio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News