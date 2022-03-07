3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $155,900

Charming 3BR, 1 BA bungalow in La Crosse's southside. Original wood floors & trim throughout the home. Great size rooms, foyer with French doors to living room. Stain glass windows add even more historic charm. 2 Car detached garage with extra parking space. Bring your ideas for the full basement, lots of storage space. Upstairs has master bedroom with an extra walkthrough room for office/crafting/nursery. With some personal touches this could be a great home for you and yours or add it to your investment portfolio.