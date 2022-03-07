3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $157,000

NOT IN FLOOD PLAIN. This is a well cared for home featuring hardwood floors in most of the main floor with a simple yet effective layout. The home has lots of natural light & overall comfortable feel with lots of storage! The large kitchen includes eat-in dining & NEW Samsung appliances! The upper floor of this quaint bungalow offers a large master bedroom with lots of storage & built-ins! The lower level features a 4th bedroom(non-conforming), rec room & a full bath! The backyard is fully fenced in with an awesome screened in porch off the detached garage. New windows for the home have been ordered & paid for. Invoice will be transferred to next owner at closing. Being positioned in the Northside provides you access to almost any area of the Coulee Region within 5-10 minutes. Don't delay!