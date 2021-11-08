 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

Priced under estimated value. Ready to move in before the snow flies. Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath located in North La Crosse. You will appreciate the fenced back yard, new central air, included appliances, and detached one car garage. Located outside of the flood plain on a quiet residential street. Budget friendly and waiting to be yours!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News