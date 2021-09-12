 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

Charming 3 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of La Crosse. Large kitchen and space to entertain throughout, this property offers a master bedroom with walk-in closet, partially fenced back yard, and a one car garage with easy alley access. Spacious backyard with a patio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News