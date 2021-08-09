 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

Charming 3br bungalow with wood floors and trim. Nice kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances included. Full basement with washer /dryer and Lennox gas furnace.Nice large entry and closet. Back porch leads to a large deck and nice sized back yard.Terrific 2.5 car detached garage....alley access.Well cared for home....see it today!! Please be careful, basement steps are narrow.American Home Shield is included for basic plan. For $55.00 buyer can add all the appliances.

