 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

Don't let this home pass you by! New roof with 50 year transferrable warranty, new siding, new windows, and more! Main flr laundry, stainless steel appliances, epoxy flrs in lower level, private backyard with 2 car garage. Well maintained and cared for throughout.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News