3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $164,900

Don't miss out on this adorable home with amazing views of the bluffs! With the master bedroom and full bathroom located on the main level, this home offers the opportunity for main floor living. The upstairs offers two additional bedrooms with space to add a small office or library. The lower level offers plenty of additional storage space, a laundry room, and a possibility of an extra bedroom, bathroom, or workshop. The spacious fenced in yard has plenty of opportunities to entertain. Enjoy grilling on the deck or patio, or spend rainy days in the enclosed screen porch or gazebo. There is plenty of additional storage space in the garage, carport, or extra storage shed.

