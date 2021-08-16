 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $165,000

Welcome home! Settle in to this cozy corner home that has everything you need plus some surprises. Beautiful hard wood floors and updated bathroom on main level plus new main floor windows. Upstairs has large finished room with new flooring perfect for an owners suite or multipurpose space to do music, games, art or exercise. Basement is finished with potential to add a 4th bedroom/den or leave it as a large living room space. Fully fenced yard with fire pit, beautiful flowers and a cherry tree. On Losey and does have alley access. HSA Home warranty included.

