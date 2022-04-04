 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $169,900

This charming 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot and features views of the bluffs. Newer mechanicals, hard wood floors, and butcher block counter are only a few of the highlights you have to see for yourself! This one won't last long, so call today for a private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News