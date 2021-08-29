3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $169,900

Conveniently located 3 bed, 1.5 bath walk-out ranch with attached 2 car garage near Hillview Baseball fields! This home offers an attractive floor plan on the main floor with a spacious living room (hardwoods and bluff views), eat-in kitchen (appliances included) 3 bedrooms and full bath. The walk-out lower level features a family room with a wood burning stove, 4th non-conforming bed/den, 1/2 bath and ample storage. Additional features include: partially fenced yard, 20x13 porch (pre-stressed concrete) off garage, additional storage off garage and under porch, mature trees and attractive corner lot with no sidewalks to shovel! This home has been in the same family since it was built and offers tremendous potential to build equity by completing some cosmetic updates and making it your own!