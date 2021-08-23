 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $174,000

Charming Cape Cod loaded with charm and character. Great first impression's with hardwood floors; brick faced fireplace highlights the spacious living room; large master bedroom, Bright and sunny , eat in kitchen overlooking the tranquil back yard, enjoy a cook out from the patio, or a cat nap on the porch. The garage even has character as well with 3 leaded glass windows. LL Family room and shower; plenty of storage.

