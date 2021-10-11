3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,000

Enjoy this move in ready, two story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot. You'll appreciate the main floor laundry, the bright look and feel in the home, low maintenance yard with shady trees and a professionally installed security and surveillance system. The kitchen is recently remodeled and includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile and bright white cabinets. The fenced in yard is complete with a deck, concrete patio and fire pit. The detached 1.5 car garage has easy access from the street. Many schools and parks are within walking distance and Gundersen and Mayo hospitals are within a 10 minute drive.