Enjoy this move in ready, two story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot. You'll appreciate the main floor laundry, the bright look and feel in the home, low maintenance yard with shady trees and a professionally installed security and surveillance system. The kitchen is recently remodeled and includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile and bright white cabinets. The fenced in yard is complete with a deck, concrete patio and fire pit. The detached 1.5 car garage has easy access from the street. Many schools and parks are within walking distance and Gundersen and Mayo hospitals are within a 10 minute drive.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local agencies performed a technical rescue Friday evening after a person reportedly jumped off Miller Bluff and was killed.
A 21-year-old Onalaska man who was free on bond after being accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was charged Wednesday in La Crosse…
Look for a former Citgo gas station on Rose Street in La Crosse, and two Onalaska buildings, to be razed in the next few months for redevelopment.
One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
La Crosse firefighters found a dead body after responding to a report of an activated smoke detector Monday.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday with fleeing police.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Burlington's city attorney said requiring the flag be taken down would likely be a free speech violation.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.