3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,000

This is a charming 3 bed 1.5 bath just waiting for the next family to start their new journey in. Within walking distance to schools, parks, grocery shopping, restaurants, and the public pool! This house has been well maintained and single owned for the past 60 years. Great home and neighborhood with character and charm. You won't want to miss out on this one!

