3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,000

Delight in the character of this stately home w/ original hardwood floors & trim while enjoying the convenience of updated baths & kitchen. Remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & butler's pantry. Embrace the luxury of the bathroom w/ gorgeous inlaid tile & rainfall walk in shower. 1st floor welcomes you to a cozy foyer that opens to an inviting living room w/ decorative brick fireplace, large dining room, bright sunroom, plus updated kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upstairs enjoy 3 bright & generous bedrooms w/ hardwood floors & updated bath w/ walk in shower. 1 car garage. Convenient low maintenance yard w/ raised garden bed. City park 1/2 block away. Perfect blend of stately charm, convenient updates & low maintenance. Gas forced air heating. Air conditioned. Laundry hook up in basement.

