3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

Recently updated, this home is move in ready & in a great location. Open the front door to an inviting entryway w/ high ceilings. Hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor living space, hallway, & bedroom. Recently remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & pantry for additional storage. Recently updated bathroom boasts sophistication w/ a walk in shower w/ glass sliding doors. On the 2nd floor an additional 2 bedrooms are located along w/ additional community space at the top of the staircase. Open basement provides additional space to use as you see fit. Egress window provides opportunity for additional bedroom in the future. Spacious backyard includes patio space, 1 car garage, & additional parking space. Perfect home within walking distance to shopping, Central & Longfellow