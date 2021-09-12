 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

Back on the market!!! Buyer financing fell through. Their loss can be your gain! Come check out this charming North side home. Newly remodeled Kitchen complete with hard surface counters and stainless appliances, but don't stop there. The bathroom is also newly remodeled with marble shower and counters and is a must see! The upstairs is ready for your ideas, to make your own. Relax outside in your private, fenced back yard or take a dip in your own swimming pool!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News