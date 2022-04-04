3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $184,900

Welcome home to this immaculately clean south side bungalow. Tons of natural light throughout the entire house. Enter into the newly updated dine in kitchen. Spacious third room upstairs. Both bathrooms recently updated. Lower level has plenty of potential for for a finished family room or bedroom. New roof installed in 2017. New furnace installed in 2016. Central air installed in 2014. There is nothing to do but to move right in ~ Come see today!