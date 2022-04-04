 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $184,900

Welcome home to this immaculately clean south side bungalow. Tons of natural light throughout the entire house. Enter into the newly updated dine in kitchen. Spacious third room upstairs. Both bathrooms recently updated. Lower level has plenty of potential for for a finished family room or bedroom. New roof installed in 2017. New furnace installed in 2016. Central air installed in 2014. There is nothing to do but to move right in ~ Come see today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News