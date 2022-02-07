3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $184,900

If you love to cook and entertain than this is the house for you! Large updated eat in kitchen. Off the kitchen you can walk out onto your deck for some grilling or relaxing. Open concept living room and dining room area invite you as you walk into the home from the super cozy front porch. Extra-large main floor bathroom features washer and dryer hook ups. All 3 bedrooms are on the upper level along with a 2nd full bath. Your feet will stay toasty warm on a cold winter day with the heated floors in both bathrooms. On the lower level you will find an expansive family room and a non-conforming 4th bedroom. Out back enjoy the privacy of a fenced backyard. 2.5 car garage with extra parking on the side. Make this house your home!