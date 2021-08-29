3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $184,900

You won't believe this master suite!! Huge main floor bedroom with walk in closet and luxurious bath with tiled walk in shower as well as deep soaking tub. Front living room facing south gets tons of natural light. Dining room that can fit the whole family. Kitchen with plenty of storage and breakfast bar. Two big bedrooms upstairs. Second full bath on the main floor. Large patio doors overlook the deck and hot tub in the fenced back yard.