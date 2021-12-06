 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $185,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $185,000

NEWER BUILT CITY HOME. THIS ''BARRIER FREE'' 3 BEDROOM (1 SMALL BEDROOM IS PERFECT FOR A NURSERY, DEN OR OFFICE) 1 BATHROOM OPEN CONCEPT WELL BUILT HOME WITH A NICE LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND, DEEP 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IS LOOKING FOR A NEW FAMILY. ** INCOME REQUIREMENTS APPLY MUST QUILIFY.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News